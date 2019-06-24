UrduPoint.com
US Envoy For Iran Says Shared Intelligence On Iranian "Threats" During MidEast Visits

Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

US Envoy for Iran Says Shared Intelligence on Iranian

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said Monday he had shared intelligence on "current threats" posed by Iran during his visit to several countries in the Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said Monday he had shared intelligence on "current threats" posed by Iran during his visit to several countries in the middle East.

"During all of my meetings in the four countries that I've visited ...

during all of my meetings here in the Gulf, I have shared all of our declassified intelligence and also the detailed assessment of the current threats that are posed by Iran. These threats continue," Hook told reporters.

The US special representative said he had touched upon the need to "enhance cooperation" and ensure safe and free navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

