US Envoy For N. Korea To Discuss Korean Peninsula Denuclearization In Tokyo - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:39 AM

US Envoy for N. Korea to Discuss Korean Peninsula Denuclearization in Tokyo - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US Special Envoy for the North Korea Sung Kim will be visiting Tokyo, Japan, on September 13-15 to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said in a release on Friday.

"US Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Tokyo, Japan from September 13-15, 2021," the release said. "Special Representative Kim will also meet with other senior Japanese officials to discuss cooperation on a broad range of issues, including the US commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the immediate resolution of the abductions issue.

