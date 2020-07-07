UrduPoint.com
US Envoy For N. Korea To Visit Seoul, Tokyo On July 7-10 Amid Tensions On Korean Peninsula

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea and Japan from Tuesday through Friday following a spike in tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the State Department, Biegun is set to meet with South Korean and Japanese officials "to continue close allied cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues and further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.

The US senior diplomat's visit to the region comes after Pyongyang cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in mid-June, stopping short of redeploying troops to previously demilitarized zones at the border with South Korea.

