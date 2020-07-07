UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy For North Korea Arrives In South Korea To Revive Stalled Peace Talks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

US Envoy for North Korea Arrives in South Korea to Revive Stalled Peace Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his delegation have arrived in South Korea and taken a test for the novel coronavirus before traveling to Seoul for denuclearization talks with their South Korean counterparts, South Korean media reported on Tuesday, citing the US Embassy in Seoul.

Biegun is visiting South Korea and Japan from Tuesday through Friday to discuss cooperation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the plane carrying Biegun landed at the US Osan Air Base south of Seoul earlier in the day, and the delegation was waiting for coronavirus test results before proceeding to the South Korean capital.

The US senior diplomat's visit to the region comes after Pyongyang cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in mid-June, stopping short of redeploying troops to the demilitarized zones at the border with South Korea.

Related Topics

Visit Kaesong Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Border Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

4 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

43 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi to miss upcoming CPL as remains unpi ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs federal cabinet meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.