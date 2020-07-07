US Envoy for North Korea Arrives in South Korea to Revive Stalled Peace Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his delegation have arrived in South Korea and taken a test for the novel coronavirus before traveling to Seoul for denuclearization talks with their South Korean counterparts, South Korean media reported on Tuesday, citing the US Embassy in Seoul.

Biegun is visiting South Korea and Japan from Tuesday through Friday to discuss cooperation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the plane carrying Biegun landed at the US Osan Air Base south of Seoul earlier in the day, and the delegation was waiting for coronavirus test results before proceeding to the South Korean capital.

The US senior diplomat's visit to the region comes after Pyongyang cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in mid-June, stopping short of redeploying troops to the demilitarized zones at the border with South Korea.