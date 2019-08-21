UrduPoint.com
US Envoy For North Korea Biegun Refutes Rumors On Taking Up Ambassadorship In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:26 PM

US Envoy for North Korea Biegun Refutes Rumors on Taking Up Ambassadorship in Russia

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Wednesday refuted what he called rumors about the possibility of him taking the post of the US ambassador in Russia and said he would "remain focused" on advancing the US-North Korean nuclear talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Wednesday refuted what he called rumors about the possibility of him taking the post of the US ambassador in Russia and said he would "remain focused" on advancing the US-North Korean nuclear talks.

Biegun has reportedly been US President Donald Trump's top pick to assume US ambassadorship in Russia after the incumbent envoy, Jon Huntsman, resigns on October 3.

"First regarding our negotiating team, I wanted to dispel any rumors that I will be leaving this portfolio to take up an ambassadorship abroad," Biegun said during talks in Seoul with South Korean Envoy for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon.

He emphasized his determination to seek relaunch of working-level dialogue with North Korea on denuclearization as Trump tasked him to after the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30.

"I will not be taking up a diplomatic posting in the Russia Federation and I will remain focused on making progress on North Korea," the envoy added.

Biegun was appointed Special Representative for North Korea in August 2018. He is fluent in Russian, which he studied at the University of Michigan. The diplomat lived in Moscow from 1992-1994 in the capacity of local Resident Director of the International Republican Institute nonprofit organization.

