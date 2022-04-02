UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For North Korea To Meet With Officials April 3-7 About Recent Missile Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Envoy for North Korea to Meet With Officials April 3-7 About Recent Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) US Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim will travel to Washington April 3-7 to discuss with officials Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, the State Department said in a statement.

"US Special Representative for the DPRK (North Korea) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Washington, DC April 3-7 to participate in a series of meetings with US government officials and others on a broad range of DPRK issues, including the DPRK's recent ICBM launches," the State Department said on Friday.

Kim will meet with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-Duk to discuss the current state of affairs in the Koreas, the statement said.

Kim will also meet with Chinese Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs, Ambassador Liu Xiaoming, to discuss issues related to North Korea, the statement added.

North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles on February 26 and March 4, prompting the Biden administration to impose an array of sanctions on entities connected to the country's weapons programs.

Related Topics

China Washington Pyongyang North Korea February March April Government

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

3 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

3 hours ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

3 hours ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.