US Envoy for North Korea to Meet With Officials April 3-7 About Recent Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) US Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim will travel to Washington April 3-7 to discuss with officials Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, the State Department said in a statement.

"US Special Representative for the DPRK (North Korea) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Washington, DC April 3-7 to participate in a series of meetings with US government officials and others on a broad range of DPRK issues, including the DPRK's recent ICBM launches," the State Department said on Friday.

Kim will meet with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-Duk to discuss the current state of affairs in the Koreas, the statement said.

Kim will also meet with Chinese Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs, Ambassador Liu Xiaoming, to discuss issues related to North Korea, the statement added.

North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles on February 26 and March 4, prompting the Biden administration to impose an array of sanctions on entities connected to the country's weapons programs.