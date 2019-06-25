UrduPoint.com
US Envoy For North Korea To Travel To Seoul On June 27 Ahead Of Trump Visit - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will head to Seoul on Thursday for meetings with the country's officials ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea, the State Department announced in a release on Monday.

"US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul, June 27-30, and meet with Republic of Korea officials before joining Secretary Pompeo for the President's visit to Seoul," the release said.

