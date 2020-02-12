UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy For Syria Engagement To Visit Ankara On Wednesday Amid Idlib Escalation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

US Envoy for Syria Engagement to Visit Ankara on Wednesday Amid Idlib Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey will pay a visit Ankara to discuss issues of mutual concern with senior Turkish officials on Wednesday.

Jeffrey is expected to address the Syrian military offensive in the province of Idlib, the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on Syria, as well as the international coalition's efforts to combat the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The US official will be accompanied by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn during his visit to Turkey, which is a part of a wider travel, including the middle East and Germany, which will host the Munich Security Conference on Thursday.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Visit Germany Munich Idlib Ankara Middle East

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

11 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

11 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

11 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

11 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.