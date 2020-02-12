US Envoy for Syria Engagement to Visit Ankara on Wednesday Amid Idlib Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey will pay a visit Ankara to discuss issues of mutual concern with senior Turkish officials on Wednesday.

Jeffrey is expected to address the Syrian military offensive in the province of Idlib, the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on Syria, as well as the international coalition's efforts to combat the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The US official will be accompanied by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn during his visit to Turkey, which is a part of a wider travel, including the middle East and Germany, which will host the Munich Security Conference on Thursday.