US Envoy For Syria Jeffrey To Retire In November - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Envoy for Syria Jeffrey to Retire in November - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey will retire this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

"Ambassador James F. Jeffrey, who has served for almost two and a half years as the Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, will retire from his roles this month," Pompeo said.

"I have directed Joel D. Rayburn, currently Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy for Syria, to assume Ambassador Jeffrey's Syria engagement responsibilities."

Pompeo said he also designated Ambassador Nathan Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, as Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia).

