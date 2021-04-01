UrduPoint.com
US Envoy For Yemen Held Productive Meeting With Oman, Saudi, Yemeni Leaders - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has competed his middle East trip after conducting constructive discussions with regional officials, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Lenderking returned on March 31 from travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman, where he held productive meetings with Omani, Saudi, and Yemeni senior leaders in coordination with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths," the statement said.

The US and UN envoys continue to work side-by-side to help bring about a ceasefire, inclusive political talks, and a durable peace agreement that addresses the needs of all Yemenis, the statement said.

Lenderking explained that he focused his discussions on efforts to address the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen, the statement said.

"To that end, we welcome Saudi Arabia's announcement yesterday to provide over $422 million in support for fuel products in Yemen," the statement added.

