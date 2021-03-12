US Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Says 'We Now Have Sound Plan For Ceasefire'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday that his recent talks with Yemenis and Gulf leaders have achieved a "sound plan" for a ceasefire in the war-torn country, but the plan awaits approval of the Houthi movement's leaders.

"I have been intensively engaged with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, leadership in Saudi Arabia, Oman, the government of Yemen as well as other regional states and parties to put the elements together for a nationwide ceasefire," Lenderking said, stressing that he has also been in contact with the Yemeni people. "We now have a sound plan for a nationwide ceasefire with elements that would immediately address Yemen's dire humanitarian situation directly. That plan has been before the Houthi leadership for a number of days."