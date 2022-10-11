UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For Yemen To Travel To Region To Support Talks On Truce Extension - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 07:29 PM

US Envoy for Yemen to Travel to Region to Support Talks on Truce Extension - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Yemen on Tuesday to support the UN-led negotiations aimed at bringing Yemeni parties to an agreement on extending the truce in the country, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the region starting October 11 to support intensive, UN-led negotiations with the Yemeni parties to reach agreement on a truce extension and expansion, for the sake of Yemenis," the statement said.

According to the State Department, the Houthis will get an opportunity to support an expanded truce agreement that is highly supported by the US.

"(The agreement) would provide millions of Yemenis with immediate relief, including much-needed civil servant salary payments, opening roads to and through Taiz and across the country, more flight destinations from Sanaa, and a path to a durable, inclusive Yemen-led peace process, that includes Yemenis' calls for justice, accountability, and redress for human rights violations and abuses," it said.

In April, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and with the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.

The State Department said earlier that the United States is concerned by the recent Houthi actions that undermine the truce and called on the Houthis to continue to honor the commitments they undertook on August 1 under the terms of the truce.

A truce expansion would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and durable Yemen-led resolution of the conflict in the country that addresses the concerns of the people, according to the State Department.

