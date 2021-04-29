US Envoy for Yemen to Travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman on Thursday - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US Special Representative for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Thursday to meet with senior government officials to discuss concerns over the humanitarian crisis and violence in the region, the State Department said in a press release.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on April 29, where he will hold meetings with senior government officials and work jointly with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths," the release said on Wednesday.