US Envoy for Yemen Visiting Middle East for Meetings With Senior Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is travelling the middle East to hold discussions with senior government officials in the region, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Lenderking will travel back to the Middle East starting on March 25 for meetings with senior government officials in coordination with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths," the statement said.

The US Special Envoy will focus attention on the international efforts to promote a lasting ceasefire and peace agreement in Yemen as well as on efforts to address the country's humanitarian crisis, the statement added.