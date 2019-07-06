UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Hails Latest Round Of Talks With Taliban As 'Most Productive To Date'

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

US Envoy Hails Latest Round of Talks With Taliban as 'Most Productive to Date'

The latest round of US-Taliban talks on Afghan peace in Qatar has been the most productive to date, US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The latest round of US-Taliban talks on Afghan peace in Qatar has been the most productive to date, US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

"The last 6 days of talks have been the most productive session to date. We made substantive progress on ALL 4 parts of a peace agreement," he tweeted.

The Taliban have been focused on having US troops out of the country, while Washington wants them to subscribe to intra-Afghan talks and a permanent ceasefire in addition to guarantees that there will be no foreign extremists in Afghanistan.

The seventh round of talks began last Sunday after both parties said they hoped to reach a peace deal by September 1. Khalilzad said they had agreed a pause in the talks for three days starting Saturday to support a conference between the insurgents and an Afgnan non-government delegation in Doha that will start Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington Qatar Doha Progress September Sunday All Agreement

Recent Stories

Police recover body in Quetta

45 seconds ago

PMD forecast mainly very hot weather, rain-thunder ..

46 seconds ago

Afghanistan's Government Preparing for Implementat ..

48 seconds ago

PTI parliamentary board to conduct interviews of ..

8 minutes ago

Ambassador Khalid pays farewell call on Wang Yi

8 minutes ago

Court proper forum for presenting video but not in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.