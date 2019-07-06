US Envoy Hails Latest Round of Talks With Taliban as 'Most Productive to Date'

The latest round of US-Taliban talks on Afghan peace in Qatar has been the most productive to date, US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The latest round of US-Taliban talks on Afghan peace in Qatar has been the most productive to date , US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

"The last 6 days of talks have been the most productive session to date. We made substantive progress on ALL 4 parts of a peace agreement," he tweeted.

The Taliban have been focused on having US troops out of the country, while Washington wants them to subscribe to intra-Afghan talks and a permanent ceasefire in addition to guarantees that there will be no foreign extremists in Afghanistan.

The seventh round of talks began last Sunday after both parties said they hoped to reach a peace deal by September 1. Khalilzad said they had agreed a pause in the talks for three days starting Saturday to support a conference between the insurgents and an Afgnan non-government delegation in Doha that will start Sunday.