US Envoy Heading To Israel To Press For Truce With Hezbollah

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) US envoy Amos Hochstein announced he would head to Israel on Wednesday after spending two days in Lebanon trying to hammer out a deal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The United States and France have spearheaded efforts for a truce in the conflict, which escalated in late September after nearly a year of deadly exchanges of fire across Israel's northern border.

Israel expanded the focus of its operations from Gaza to Lebanon, vowing to secure the north and allow tens of thousands of people displaced by the cross-border fire to return home.

