UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Heading To Vienna To Resume Iran Nuclear Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 09:30 PM

US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear talks

Rob Malley, the US State Department's pointman on talks with Iran, announced Wednesday that he was headed to Vienna to resume negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program that have been stuck for months on key final details

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rob Malley, the US State Department's pointman on talks with Iran, announced Wednesday that he was headed to Vienna to resume negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program that have been stuck for months on key final details.

"Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," Malley tweeted.

"It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," he said.

European Union-brokered indirect talks between Washington and Tehran stalled in March over the final details of a resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.

A draft agreement was on the table that would offer Tehran sanctions relief for agreeing to limit its nuclear program, which has proceeded steadily and raised fears that the country could be close to nuclear weapons capability.

But a final deal, Western officials have said, has been held up in part by a demand by Tehran that the United States drop the country's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the State Department's official blacklist of "foreign terrorist organizations" (FTO).

In May Malley told Congress that failure in the talks was very possible, after President Joe Biden sought last year to revive the 2015 deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA), from which former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew.

pmh/ec

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Vienna Tehran Same United States March May Congress 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

25 seconds ago
 14 criminals held, contraband seized

14 criminals held, contraband seized

27 seconds ago
 OPEC+ agrees small oil output rise despite Biden p ..

OPEC+ agrees small oil output rise despite Biden plea

28 seconds ago
 Hamza Khan pays tributes to martyrs of six militar ..

Hamza Khan pays tributes to martyrs of six military officers in helicopter accid ..

30 seconds ago
 Over 8.79m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.79m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago
 Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punj ..

Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.