US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace negotiations

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The United States peace envoy is en route to Afghanistan and then Qatar to resume negotiations with the Taliban and iron out a deal that could end nearly 18 years of military intervention, the State Department said Monday.

Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad left Monday for the mission lasting through August 1 "as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan," the State Department said in a statement.

In the capital Kabul, he will discuss with the Afghan government the "next steps in the peace process, including identifying a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations," the statement added.

Khalilzad will then travel to Doha, where "he will resume talks with the Taliban," the State Department said.

Washington is hoping for a political agreement with the insurgents ahead of the Afghan presidential election scheduled for late September.