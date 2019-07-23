UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Heads To Afghanistan, Qatar For Peace Negotiations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:55 AM

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace negotiations

The United States peace envoy is en route to Afghanistan and then Qatar to resume negotiations with the Taliban and iron out a deal that could end nearly 18 years of military intervention, the State Department said Monday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The United States peace envoy is en route to Afghanistan and then Qatar to resume negotiations with the Taliban and iron out a deal that could end nearly 18 years of military intervention, the State Department said Monday.

Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad left Monday for the mission lasting through August 1 "as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan," the State Department said in a statement.

In the capital Kabul, he will discuss with the Afghan government the "next steps in the peace process, including identifying a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations," the statement added.

Khalilzad will then travel to Doha, where "he will resume talks with the Taliban," the State Department said.

Washington is hoping for a political agreement with the insurgents ahead of the Afghan presidential election scheduled for late September.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha United States August September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Here's how Pakistani div ..

3 minutes ago

Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse homeless a y ..

3 minutes ago

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

4 minutes ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

4 minutes ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

4 minutes ago

Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.