US Envoy Holds Talks In Ethiopia With Government, UN, AU Officials - State Dept.

March 22, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US special envoy David Satterfield is currently in Ethiopia holding talks with the government along with officials from the United Nations and Africa Union, the State Department said in press release.

"Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield is in Ethiopia March 21-22 to meet Ethiopian government, African Union (AU), and United Nations officials, as well as representatives of humanitarian organizations," the release said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Satterfield met with AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo and AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye "to discuss engagement on regional affairs, including Sudan and Ethiopia," the release added.

Last week, Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner Daniel Bekele told Reuters the government detained several officials in Tigray including from the previous administration.

War erupted between Ethiopian military forces under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People's Liberation Army in November of 2020.

