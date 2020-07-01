US Envoy Hook, Netanyahu Discuss Concerns About UN Iran Arms Embargo - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi discussed on Tuesday concerns over the need to extend the United Nations arms embargo on Iran, the State Department said in a press release.

"They also discussed the importance of extending the United Nations arms embargo on Iran, which is set to expire on October 18, 2020. The United States and Israel are committed to ensuring arms restrictions on Iran do not expire," the release said on Wednesday.

The officials also discussed the US-Israeli joint efforts to counter Iran's activity in the middle East while denying Tehran the resources it needs to fund its proxies, the release said.

Last week, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the United Nations arms embargo on Iran before it expires in mid-October.

Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in earlier remarks that the United States does not want a short extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.