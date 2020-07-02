UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy, IAEA Chief Discuss Agency's Verification Work In Iran - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

US Envoy, IAEA Chief Discuss Agency's Verification Work in Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian met with UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg amid a US effort to extend an expiring UN arms embargo against Tehran.

"Hook also met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss the IAEA's verification work in Iran and express full support for the Agency's professionalism and objectivity," the release said on Wednesday. "The Iranian regime must comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and Additional Protocol by providing the IAEA with the information and access required under its agreements.

"

At issue is October's expiration of a 2010 UN arms embargo that has prevented Iran from purchasing advanced weaponry such as fighter jets and warships, with the United States now pressing the Security Council to extend the sanctions indefinitely.

The effort is complicated by President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from a multinational deal drafted by the Obama administration to mothball the Tehran nation's nuclear weapons program - an agreement that includes an end to the UN embargo.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appealed to other nations in the Security Council for an indefinite extension of the sanctions, but received little support from other nations, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Barack Obama United Nations Iran Nuclear Trump Tehran United States October Media From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.