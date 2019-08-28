US Envoy in Kabul Questions Peace Prospects Amid Continued Attacks by Taliban - Statement

United States Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass warned in a statement on Wednesday that continued attacks by the Taliban threatens prospects for a peace agreement to end 18 years conflict there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) United States Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass warned in a statement on Wednesday that continued attacks by the Taliban threatens prospects for a peace agreement to end 18 years conflict there.

"Taliban say they want peace and that we are close to a deal that promotes a settlement, but at the same time they are destroying telecom and other infrastructure Afghans depend on," Bass said via Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Taliban claimed it had killed at least 14 members of a pro-government militia in the western province of Herat, even as a Taliban spokesman said US and Taliban negotiators were close to a peace agreement following a week of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to published reports.

Bass said the United States and the Afghans should pay attention to what the Taliban does as well as what it says.

Thus far, the Taliban have refused to talk with representatives of the Afghan government.