UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy In Kabul Questions Peace Prospects Amid Continued Attacks By Taliban - Statement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

US Envoy in Kabul Questions Peace Prospects Amid Continued Attacks by Taliban - Statement

United States Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass warned in a statement on Wednesday that continued attacks by the Taliban threatens prospects for a peace agreement to end 18 years conflict there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) United States Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass warned in a statement on Wednesday that continued attacks by the Taliban threatens prospects for a peace agreement to end 18 years conflict there.

"Taliban say they want peace and that we are close to a deal that promotes a settlement, but at the same time they are destroying telecom and other infrastructure Afghans depend on," Bass said via Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Taliban claimed it had killed at least 14 members of a pro-government militia in the western province of Herat, even as a Taliban spokesman said US and Taliban negotiators were close to a peace agreement following a week of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to published reports.

Bass said the United States and the Afghans should pay attention to what the Taliban does as well as what it says.

Thus far, the Taliban have refused to talk with representatives of the Afghan government.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Twitter Herat Doha Same United States Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FBI Agents Raid US Auto Workers Union Chief's Home ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Minister again updates UNSC on situation i ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Working With Other States to ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs robust drive against hoardi ..

4 minutes ago

Entire nation to participate in Kashmir Hour on Fr ..

9 minutes ago

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Talks Going Ahead Despite A ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.