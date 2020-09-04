UrduPoint.com
US Envoy In Meeting With Antonov Urges Russia To Cooperate In Navalny Probe - State Dept.

Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on Friday to discuss the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny and urged Russia to cooperate with the international community on the probe into his alleged poisoning, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on Friday to discuss the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny and urged Russia to cooperate with the international community on the probe into his alleged poisoning, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun noted our grave concern about German government findings that Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny was poisoned by a chemical nerve agent from the 'Novichok' group. He noted further that the use of this chemical weapon by Russia would be a clear violation of its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention," Ortagus said in a statement. "The Deputy Secretary urged Russia to cooperate fully with the international community's investigation into this attack."

