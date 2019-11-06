US Envoy Jeffrey to Visit Turkey for Talks With Officials, Syrian Opposition - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey is heading to Turkey this week for talks with Turkish government officials and the Syrian opposition , the Department of State said in a release on Wednesday.

"Jeffrey will travel to Ankara and Istanbul, Turkey, for meetings with senior Turkish officials and members of the Syrian opposition on November 8-9, 2019," the release said. "Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an inter-agency delegation to discuss issues of mutual concern to include, the current situation in northeast Syria, implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS [Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia]."