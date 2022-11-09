UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Kerry 'Caught By Surprise' When Maduro Shook His Hand At COP27 - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US Envoy Kerry 'Caught by Surprise' When Maduro Shook His Hand at COP27 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry "was caught by surprise" when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro approached him to shake his hand at the COP27 summit in Cairo, Egypt, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

It took the spokesperson about two minutes to explain to reporters in the briefing room why Kerry shook hands and exchanged words with the sanctioned leader of Venezuela.

"(N)icolas Maduro, he interrupted what was an ongoing meeting at COP27 to engage Special Envoy Kerry," Price said on Tuesday.

"He briefly spoke to special envoy Kerry during COP 27. This was not, as I said before, planned or substantive in any way... he was caught by surprise."

Price said other world leaders have been presented with unplanned interactions from Maduro.

The COP27 or the United Nations Climate Change Conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.

Related Topics

World United Nations Egypt Cairo Price Venezuela Colombian Peso November From

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

3 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

3 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

3 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

3 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.