US Envoy Kerry 'Caught by Surprise' When Maduro Shook His Hand at COP27 - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry "was caught by surprise" when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro approached him to shake his hand at the COP27 summit in Cairo, Egypt, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

It took the spokesperson about two minutes to explain to reporters in the briefing room why Kerry shook hands and exchanged words with the sanctioned leader of Venezuela.

"(N)icolas Maduro, he interrupted what was an ongoing meeting at COP27 to engage Special Envoy Kerry," Price said on Tuesday.

"He briefly spoke to special envoy Kerry during COP 27. This was not, as I said before, planned or substantive in any way... he was caught by surprise."

Price said other world leaders have been presented with unplanned interactions from Maduro.

The COP27 or the United Nations Climate Change Conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.