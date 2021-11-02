US Envoy Kerry Not Commenting When Asked Whether He Met Russian Delegation In Glasgow
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:32 PM
GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) When asked by Sputnik whether he met with Russian partners on the sidelines of the climate summit in Glasgow, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that he would not comment on this yet.
"I don't have any comments right now," Kerry said.