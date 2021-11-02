US Envoy Kerry Not Commenting When Asked Whether He Met Russian Delegation in Glasgow

When asked by Sputnik whether he met with Russian partners on the sidelines of the climate summit in Glasgow, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that he would not comment on this yet

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) When asked by Sputnik whether he met with Russian partners on the sidelines of the climate summit in Glasgow, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that he would not comment on this yet.

"I don't have any comments right now," Kerry said.