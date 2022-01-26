US Envoy Kerry to Host Virtual Forum for Energy, Climate on Thursday - State Dept.

John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, will host a virtual forum bringing together major economies to discuss energy and climate on January 27, the State Department said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, will host a virtual forum bringing together major economies to discuss energy and climate on January 27, the State Department said Wednesday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will host a virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) meeting at the ministerial level on January 27, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (12:30-16:00 GMT)," the press statement said.

Participants will discuss progress made at the COP26 held in Glasgow in November 2021, as well as priorities, challenges, and ways countries can cooperate in their climate efforts.

The forum includes countries "representing 80 percent of global GDP, population, and greenhouse gas emissions." Other countries that are or will be most affected by the climate crisis have also been invited to join in, according to the press release.

The high-ranking meeting will gather officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, the European Union and its members, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations, among others.