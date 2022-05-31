UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Kerry To Travel To Sweden For Major UN Environment Conference - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 07:29 PM

US climate envoy John Kerry will visit Sweden on June 1-3 for a major UN conference to talk about climate change and its impact, the State Department said on Tuesday

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Sweden June 1-3 to lead the U.S. delegation to Stockholm+50, convened by the United Nations General Assembly in Stockholm, Sweden. He will be joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina, who will travel to Sweden May 31-June 4," the statement said.

Kerry and Medina will talk to government officials, private sector actors, and civil society partners to advance efforts related to sustainable development, environmental protection, and nature conservation, it added.

Kerry will also join the LeadIT Industry Transition Dialogue on June 1 to be a part of a discussion about low-carbon pathways on the road to net-zero in heavy industry.

Stockholm+50 will commemorate the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment and mark 50 years of global environmental action under the theme "Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all - our responsibility, our opportunity."

