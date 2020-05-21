UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Khalilzad, Afghan President Ghani Meet In Kabul, Discuss US-Taliban Agreement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad, Afghan President Ghani Meet in Kabul, Discuss US-Taliban Agreement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss a number of issues including the US-Taliban deal, the presidential palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul earlier in the day after meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement in the Qatari capital of Doha. The US Department of State has previously said that the purpose of these consultations was to discuss the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement.

"Both sides discussed the next steps in the peace process and stressed the need for a ceasefire or reduction of violence before face-to-face talks [with the Taliban]," the statement read.

Khalilzad, in turn, expressed readiness to raise the issue with the militants.

The meeting in Kabul was also attended by the former Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah who now chairs the High Council for National Reconciliation.

As follows from the photos distributed by Ghani's office, the meeting took place on the lawn in front of the presidential palace. The guests were seated with respect to social distance in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of participants, including Khalilzad, wore masks, while Ghani and Abdullah sat with open faces.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of talks. It came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks, subject to a mutual exchange of prisoners.

There has been little progress to the peace process ever since, chiefly due to an internal power crisis in Kabul and disruptions during the prisoners' swap.

