US Envoy Khalilzad Condemns IS Attack On Kabul University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Envoy Khalilzad Condemns IS Attack on Kabul University

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday condemned an attack on the Kabul University carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, IS, banned in Russia) in the Afghan capital.

On Monday, gunmen stormed the university building and opened fire at students.

The attack left at least 22 people dead and several dozen others wounded, according to the Afghan authorities.

"The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," Khalilzad tweeted.

The US envoy added that terrorists seek "a permanent state of war" and aim to "breed chaos."

Khalilzad also called on the Kabul administration and the Taliban militant group to not "score points against each other" and focus on a common enemy ” IS.

