Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad Departs to Doha, Islamabad, Kabul For Talks on Afghanistan - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed to Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan for talks aimed at facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on June 5 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Kabul," the release said. "The Primary focus of Ambassador Khalilzad's trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations."

