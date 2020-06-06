US Envoy Khalilzad Departs to Doha, Islamabad, Kabul for Talks on Afghanistan- State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has departed to Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan for talks aimed at facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on June 5 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Kabul," the release said. "The Primary focus of Ambassador Khalilzad's trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations."

On Wednesday, the Afghanistan Peace Ministry said that the Afghan government is attempting to reduce violence ahead of negotiations with the Taliban movement.

Ministry spokeswoman Najia Anwari said the Afghan government is fully prepared for the peace talks and discussions are underway on selecting a date and venue.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has urged the Taliban to respect the ceasefire declared for the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Afghan government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other, however, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last several months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.