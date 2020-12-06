US Envoy Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Taliban Representatives - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has held talks with high-ranking Taliban political representatives to discuss the Afghan peace process in light of an agreement on the framework of negotiations reached by the government and the militant group this week, Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Sunday.

According to Naeem, Khalilzad met with the head of the Taliban's political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, as well as the militant group's chief negotiator at the ongoing talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"In general, the value of the agreement signed between the two sides was discussed," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban representatives were also said to have discussed the potential of removing members of the militant group off a US blacklist, Naeem remarked.

On Wednesday, Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, announced that both sides had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace talks, adding that substantive items on the agenda could now be discussed.

The intra-Afghan talks began in September in Doha, following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process created by a peace deal signed by the US and the Taliban in February.