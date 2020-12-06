UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Taliban Representatives - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

US Envoy Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Taliban Representatives - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has held talks with high-ranking Taliban political representatives to discuss the Afghan peace process in light of an agreement on the framework of negotiations reached by the government and the militant group this week, Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Sunday.

According to Naeem, Khalilzad met with the head of the Taliban's political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, as well as the militant group's chief negotiator at the ongoing talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"In general, the value of the agreement signed between the two sides was discussed," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban representatives were also said to have discussed the potential of removing members of the militant group off a US blacklist, Naeem remarked.

On Wednesday, Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, announced that both sides had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace talks, adding that substantive items on the agenda could now be discussed.

The intra-Afghan talks began in September in Doha, following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process created by a peace deal signed by the US and the Taliban in February.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Twitter Doha February September Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.