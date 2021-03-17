US Envoy Khalilzad 'Encouraged' All Sides Sending Delegates to Afghan Talks - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday said he is encouraged that all political leaders in Kabul support and will participate in the upcoming talks in Moscow

On Thursday, Russia will host a conference with all Afghan warring parties which is expected to build upon the Doha talks.

Khalilzad has confirmed he will attend the talks in Moscow while China and Pakistan are also expected to send delegates.

"I was encouraged by the fact that all political figures endorse efforts to accelerate the peace process and have agreed to attend or send delegates to upcoming international engagements for a lasting political settlement and permanent ceasefire," Khalizad said via Twitter.

The envoy said he just wrapped up two days of meetings in Kabul with Afghan leaders and advocates of civil rights.