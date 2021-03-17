UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Khalilzad 'Encouraged' All Sides Sending Delegates To Afghan Talks - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad 'Encouraged' All Sides Sending Delegates to Afghan Talks - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday said he is encouraged that all political leaders in Kabul support and will participate in the upcoming talks in Moscow

On Thursday, Russia will host a conference with all Afghan warring parties which is expected to build upon the Doha talks.

Khalilzad has confirmed he will attend the talks in Moscow while China and Pakistan are also expected to send delegates.

"I was encouraged by the fact that all political figures endorse efforts to accelerate the peace process and have agreed to attend or send delegates to upcoming international engagements for a lasting political settlement and permanent ceasefire," Khalizad said via Twitter.

The envoy said he just wrapped up two days of meetings in Kabul with Afghan leaders and advocates of civil rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia China Twitter Doha All

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

26 minutes ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

26 minutes ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

33 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Measure for $12Bln Increase ..

9 minutes ago

People Inoculated With Russian COVID Vaccine May B ..

9 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Scare Spills Over to Switzerland - Doc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.