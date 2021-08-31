US Envoy Khalilzad Says Afghans Can Now Choose Path 'In Full Sovereignty'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Afghans may now choose the path for their country in full sovereignty following the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

"With the departure of our military and those of the many partners who stood with us, Afghans face a moment of decision and opportunity," Khalilzad said via Twitter on Monday. "Their country's future is in their hands. They will choose their path in full sovereignty. This is the chance to bring their war to an end as well.

"

The last US flight left Kabul airport at 3:29 EST, marking the end of the United States' 20-year war in Afghanistan and leaving the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned in Russia) with full control of the entire country.

Khalilzad said the Taliban face a test on whether it can lead Afghanistan to a prosperous future.

In 2019, former Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib accused the Trump administration of trying to unseat former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and replace him with Khalilzad.