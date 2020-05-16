UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Khalilzad Says New Date For Intra-Afghan Talks Under Discussion

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad Says New Date for Intra-Afghan Talks Under Discussion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Trump administration is in discussions with the Afghan government and the Taliban movement to set a new date to start peace negotiations, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.

On Thursday, Khalilzad said the US assessed that the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) was responsible for a recent hospital attack in Kabul that the Afghan government blamed on the Taliban.

"We want to get to the intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible, and there has been a discussion of dates both in the agreement - that date was missed - and now a new date is under discussion," Khalilzad told reporters.

"I will be traveling again soon to push for de-escalation, to push for reduction of violence, and to push for accelerating the release of prisoners."

Khalilzad said he had traveled twice in the last two and a half weeks to meet with the Talibs and to push on - both on the prisoners and on the reduction of violence.

