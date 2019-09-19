UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Khalilzad To Brief Lawmakers On Taliban Talks In Closed Session Thursday - Engel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad to Brief Lawmakers on Taliban Talks in Closed Session Thursday - Engel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will testify before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a closed session on Thursday, Chairman Eliot Engel said in a press release.

"After several days of negotiations with the State Department, we have reached an accommodation that will allow all members of the Foreign Affairs Committee to hear from Ambassador Khalilzad in a classified briefing tomorrow morning," Engel said in the release on Wednesday.

Engel said he withdrew a subpoena that was issued last week, which he sent after the State Department ignored requests for briefings by Khalilzad to update the panel on the Afghan peace plan. He deemed it critical after US President Donald Trump said peace talks with the Taliban are "dead."

Trump said US peace talks with the Taliban were "dead" after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack that killed a US serviceman.

He even canceled a secret planned meeting with Taliban leaders and Afghan leaders on Sunday in Camp David.

The US and the Taliban have for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government as the Taliban considers it a US puppet. The last round of talks in Doha finished on September 1. Khalilzad said that Washington and the Taliban were "at the threshold of an agreement."

Meanwhile, the Taliban have been ramping up attacks ahead of the Afghan presidential election slated to take place on September 28.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Washington Trump David Doha September Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

4 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

4 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

4 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.