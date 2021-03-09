US Envoy Khalilzad to Remain in Doha to Work on Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will stay in Doha for a period of tome to work on the Afghan peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Ambassador Khalilzad remains in the region," Price said. "I understand he will be based in Doha... for some time," Price said. "I wouldn't want to prejudge how things may unfold in coming hours and in coming days."

Price pointed out that Khalilzad visited Islamabad earlier today where he met with Pakistan officials, including the Chief of Army Staff Gen.

Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"In those discussions, Khalilzad thanked Pakistani counterparts for their assistance and asked Pakistan continued commitment to the peace process," Price said.

Earlier in March, Khalilzad visited Kabul and reportedly made plans to visit other regional capitals to boost support for a conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul later this month.

The Afghan government and the Taliban movement continue the US-brokered peace talks in Qatar, but the dialogue has so far failed to put an end to the conflict.