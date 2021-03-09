UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Khalilzad To Remain In Doha To Work On Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad to Remain in Doha to Work on Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will stay in Doha for a period of tome to work on the Afghan peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Ambassador Khalilzad remains in the region," Price said. "I understand he will be based in Doha... for some time," Price said. "I wouldn't want to prejudge how things may unfold in coming hours and in coming days."

Price pointed out that Khalilzad visited Islamabad earlier today where he met with Pakistan officials, including the Chief of Army Staff Gen.

Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"In those discussions, Khalilzad thanked Pakistani counterparts for their assistance and asked Pakistan continued commitment to the peace process," Price said.

Earlier in March, Khalilzad visited Kabul and reportedly made plans to visit other regional capitals to boost support for a conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul later this month.

The Afghan government and the Taliban movement continue the US-brokered peace talks in Qatar, but the dialogue has so far failed to put an end to the conflict.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Qatar Doha Istanbul Price March May Government

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

33 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

2 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.