US Envoy Khalilzad To Resume Afghan Peace Talks In Doha, Kabul - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:04 PM

US Envoy Khalilzad to Resume Afghan Peace Talks in Doha, Kabul - State Dept.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel on Tuesday to Qatar and Afghanistan to continue peace negotiations with the Taliban and the Afghan government, the State Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel on Tuesday to Qatar and Afghanistan to continue peace negotiations with the Taliban and the Afghan government, the State Department said in a press release.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will depart on travel to Qatar and Afghanistan on August 20," the release said on Tuesday. "In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will resume talks with the Taliban as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan. In Kabul, he will consult with the leadership of the Afghan government on the peace process and encourage full preparation for intra-Afghan negotiations. Additional travel has not been finalized."

