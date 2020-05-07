UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Khalilzad To Visit Doha, Urge Taliban To Fully Implement Peace Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with Taliban officials in the Qatari capital of Doha to press for the full implementation of the peace deal, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on May 5 for travel to Doha, New Delhi, and Islamabad," the statement said. "In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to press for full implementation of the US-Taliban agreement."

The statement also said that while in India and Pakistan, Khalilzad will meet with the countries' officials to discuss the Afghan peace process and call for the reduction in violence, an expedited timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation in responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

