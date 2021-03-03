US Envoy Khalilzad to Visit Russia for Expanded Meeting on Afghanistan - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmai Khalilzad will soon arrive in Moscow for a meeting of the expanded "troika" on Afghanistan, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He is coming here for the expanded troika. Soon. We will announce the exact dates [of the conference] later," Kabulov said.

Earlier, it was reported that a meeting on Afghanistan with the participation of Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan and, possibly, Iran could take place before March.