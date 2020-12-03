UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Khalilzad Travels To Turkey, Qatar To Discuss Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:11 PM

US Envoy Khalilzad Travels to Turkey, Qatar to Discuss Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is traveling to Turkey and Qatar meet with Afghan government and Taliban delegates to discuss the next steps in the peace negotiations, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"In Qatar, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the two Afghan parties as they move into the next phase of negotiations following the successful conclusion of an agreement on rules and procedures," the release said.

