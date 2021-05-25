UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Lenderking To Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman For Talks On Yemen Conflict - State Dept.

Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:51 PM

US Envoy Lenderking to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman for Talks on Yemen Conflict - State Dept.

US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will visit Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen amid the ongoing conflict involving the Houthi, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will visit Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen amid the ongoing conflict involving the Houthi, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on May 25," the Department said in a release. "Attempting to forestall the devastating consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking's discussions will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable ceasefire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process.

"

The Department also pointed out that the US Special Envoy will continue to work on building the international consensus to stop the Houthi offensive on Marib which is considered by Washington as the main obstacle on the way to peace in Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, as well as repeatedly blocking the Yemeni waters by its warships. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

