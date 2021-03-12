UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Made Progress In Yemen Talks In Gulf, But More Commitment Needed - State Dept.

Fri 12th March 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has made some hopeful progress in talks on the Yemeni war during his trip to the Gulf region, however, more commitment is required from all parties to the conflict, the State Department said in a release on Thursday.

"While there is some hopeful progress, more commitment is needed from the parties," the release said. "Special Envoy Lenderking and Special Envoy Griffiths are committed to working side-by-side to push the parties to negotiate under the UN-proposed plan, which includes opening Hudaydah port and a ceasefire."

More Stories From World

