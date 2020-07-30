US Envoy Meets With Afghan Leaders in Kabul to Discuss Peace Talks - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah and other officials to discuss peace talks and preventing violence in the country, the US Embassy said in a news release.

"Ambassador Khalilzad... discussed ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, including the need to keep violence down by all sides after the historic Eid al-Adha ceasefire and the final prisoner releases," the US Embassy said on Thursday.

Khalilzad emphasized the need to stop the violence in Afghanistan and seize the historic opportunity and achieve lasting peace.

On Tuesday, the Taliban movement pledged to halt offensive operations for the three days of celebrations during the Islamic holiday that lasts until August 3. Soon afterward, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the armed forces and police to adhere to the three-day ceasefire.