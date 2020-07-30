UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Meets With Afghan Leaders In Kabul To Discuss Peace Talks - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

US Envoy Meets With Afghan Leaders in Kabul to Discuss Peace Talks - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah and other officials to discuss peace talks and preventing violence in the country, the US Embassy said in a news release.

"Ambassador Khalilzad... discussed ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, including the need to keep violence down by all sides after the historic Eid al-Adha ceasefire and the final prisoner releases," the US Embassy said on Thursday.

Khalilzad emphasized the need to stop the violence in Afghanistan and seize the historic opportunity and achieve lasting peace.

On Tuesday, the Taliban movement pledged to halt offensive operations for the three days of celebrations during the Islamic holiday that lasts until August 3. Soon afterward, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the armed forces and police to adhere to the three-day ceasefire.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Police Prisoner August Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

45 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.