US Envoy Met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister to Discuss Bilateral Matters - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral issues, State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"On Friday, September 10, Ambassador Sullivan did meet with deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral matters in support of [US President Joe] Biden's desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia," Porter said during a press briefing.