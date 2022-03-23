UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Negotiating Indirectly On IRGC Terror Designation With Tehran - Reports

US Envoy for Iran Rob Malley negotiated indirectly with Tehran the issue of removing the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's (IRGC) designation as a foreign terrorist organization as part of efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Axios said in a report on Wednesday

Malley in recent weeks negotiated the IRGC terrorist designation indirectly with Iran through European Union Political Director Enrique Mora, with the United States proposing removal of the IRGC from the Foreign Terrorist Organization blacklist in exchange for a public commitment to de-escalate from Tehran, the report said.

However, Iran did not agree with the proposal and suggested instead delivering a private side letter on the matter, the report cited two US sources and one Israeli official as saying.

The Biden administration has since backed off of the proposal due to criticism from US lawmakers over potentially removing the IRGC terror designation, the report added. Israeli authorities have also expressed outrage over the idea.

The inability of the United States and Iran to find a compromise on the issue may lead to the collapse of the nuclear negotiations, the Wall Street Journal also reported on Monday, citing sources involved in the talks.

