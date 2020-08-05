UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Nominee Says Judicial Corruption In Ukraine 'Number One Priority'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The issue of judicial corruption in the Ukrainian legal system is likely to be the top priority in the country's relations with the United States, the nominee for US ambassador to Ukraine, Keith Dayton, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"I get a lot of young Ukrainians here at the Marshall Center who tell me that it is the judiciary that is the problem," Dayton told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "This is an area that is very, very important and it will probably be my number one priority if I am confirmed."

The White House announced in May that President Donald Trump nominated Senior Defense Adviser Dayton to be the new United States ambassador to Ukraine.

Dayton retired from the US army in 2010 with the rank of lieutenant general after 40 year of service. Since, Dayton served as director of the George C. Marshall Center in Germany.

More Stories From World

