US Envoy Predicts World Food Crisis That Could Kill Millions of People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The US ambassador to the UN agencies in Rome projected on Tuesday that the world is on the path toward a very serious food crisis that could kill millions of people.

"We are extraordinarily close," Cindy McCain said, when asked how close the world is to a food crisis.

"We are looking at famine in the large portion of the world. We are also looking at food prices skyrocketing ... We are going to be faced with a very serious crisis, we already are, but this could move into the kinds of things with progressing of famine (that will) not just disrupt the world but it will kill millions of people. That's what we are to be faced with right now."