US Envoy Ready to Resume JCPOA Talks Once 7th Round Scheduled - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) US Special Envoy Robert Malley is ready to resume talks on the Iran nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - once the seventh round is scheduled, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Special [US] Envoy [Robert] Malley, and his team are prepared to return to Vienna for a seventh round of talks, as soon as they are scheduled," Price said at a press briefing.