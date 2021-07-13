UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Ready To Resume JCPOA Talks Once 7th Round Scheduled - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Envoy Ready to Resume JCPOA Talks Once 7th Round Scheduled - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) US Special Envoy Robert Malley is ready to resume talks on the Iran nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - once the seventh round is scheduled, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Special [US] Envoy [Robert] Malley, and his team are prepared to return to Vienna for a seventh round of talks, as soon as they are scheduled," Price said at a press briefing.

